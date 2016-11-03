February 16, 1944 – October 21, 2016
Memorial services for Jacquelyn Lenora “Jackie” Newberry Green, 72, of Baxley, formerly of Cairo, were at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, November 5, 2016, at the Chapel of Clark Funeral Home, Cairo. The Rev. Carl Harrell officiated. Services concluded at the chapel. Mrs. Green passed away at the Bacon County Hospital in Alma on Friday, October 21, 2016.
Mrs. Green was born on February 16, 1944, in Cairo to the late Alton Newberry and Hattie Butler Newberry. On June 15, 1963, she married Lannis L. “Buz” Green, who survives. She was a dedicated homemaker and she ran a daycare facility in her home for many years. Jackie cared for and treated all the children as if they were her own. She was of the Christian faith.
Survivors include her husband of 53 years, Lannis L. “Buz” Green of Baxley; sons, Mark Green and wife, Angie of Baxley, Jody Green and wife, Angie of Cairo; grandchildren, Jaycee Green of Baxley, Aidan and Avery Green, both of Cairo; sisters, Sarah Newberry of Thomasville, Carolyn Newberry of Augusta; and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; infant daughter, Teresa Lynn Green; brothers, Jimmy Newberry, Lavon Newberry; and sisters, Evelyn Moore, Alene Cooper and Sadie Bush.
Memorials may be made in Mrs. Green’s memory to: Paralyzed Veterans of America, National Headquarters, 801 Eighteenth Street, NW, Washington, DC 20006.
The family received friends at Clark Funeral Home immediately following the memorial service.
