Robert Paul Mann, age 81, of Surrency died Monday, October 24, 2016.
Mr. Mann was born March 26, 1935 in Appling County to the late David Henry Mann and the late Dovie Carter Mann. He was a member of Memorial Free Will Baptist Church and was a retired farmer. Mr. Mann was preceded in death by his wife, Dea Elizabeth “Tootsie” Buffkin Mann.
Survivors include his daughter, Robbie McManus of Surrency; a son and daughter in law, Greg and Delores Mann of Surrency; sister, Shirley Priester of Jesup; brother, Herman Mann of Palm Coast, Florida; three grandchildren, three great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services were held Thursday, October 27, 2016 at 3:00 p.m. from Memorial Free Will Baptist Church with the Rev. Jonathan Mann and the Rev. Allen Carter officiating.
Interment followed in the Church Cemetery.
Active pallbearers were Greggory Mann, Brandon McManus, Bryan Perry, Randy Herndon, Larry Priester, C.D. “Pete” Mann and Gene Mann.
Musical selections were rendered by Beth Mann.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.