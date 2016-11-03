Miles-Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the services for Kathleen Norris, age 71, who passed away Monday, October 24, 2016 at Appling HealthCare System after a sudden illness.
She was a native of Philadelphia, PA and resided the past 32 years in Baxley. She was a homemaker; active in the Ladies Auxiliary of the American Legion and the V.F.W. and a member of the St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church.
She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Dennis Norris of Baxley; son, Jim Norris; sisters, Rea and husband, Doug Davis of Baxley and Betty and husband, Pete Demallie of Pomona, California; several nieces and nephews and other family also survive.
Memorial services were held Thursday, October 27, 2016 at 3:00 p.m. at the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Glennville with Father Raphael Estrada officiating.
Honorary Pallbearers were the American Legion and V.F.W. Ladies Auxiliaries.
