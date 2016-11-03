Kathleen Norris

Miles-Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the services for Kathleen Norris, age 71, who passed away Monday, October 24, 2016 at Appling HealthCare System after a sudden illness.
She was a native of Philadelphia, PA and resided the past 32 years in Baxley. She was a homemaker; active in the Ladies Auxiliary of the American Legion and the V.F.W. and a member of the St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church.

She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Dennis Norris of Baxley; son, Jim Norris; sisters, Rea and husband, Doug Davis of Baxley and Betty and husband, Pete Demallie of Pomona, California; several nieces and nephews and other family also survive.

Memorial services were held Thursday, October 27, 2016 at 3:00 p.m. at the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Glennville with Father Raphael Estrada officiating.
Honorary Pallbearers were the American Legion and V.F.W. Ladies Auxiliaries.

Family and friends may sign the online registry at milesnobles.com.

Miles-Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory served the family of Kathleen Norris.
