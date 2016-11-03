God has blessed America, but have we blessed him?

In 1983 author and theologian Carl F.H. Henry predicted the future possibilities for Western societies. “The alternatives are clear; either we return to the God of the Bible or we perish in the pit of lawlessness.”
Looking at today’s society, which alternative or path do you think our country took? I would tend to lean toward the latter of Henry’s predictions.
If you believe the national media talking heads and their polls, our country is on the verge of electing possible liars and lawbreakers to some of the highest positions in our country. How can we allow this to happen? I want my children to respect elected leaders including the person who holds the Office of the President. However, it is difficult to teach them to respect these positions of authority when I hold tremendous contempt for the person who holds or could potentially hold the position. Are we in essence saying that we want our children and future generations to believe it is fine to be untruthful and break the law? I hope we have not fallen this far, however I can’t help but wonder.
As a country we have also sit back and allowed the very moral fabric of our society to be eroded away by special interest. Where is the majority in this country and when will its silence ever be unleashed? At this point I am beginning to believe that we have no spirit of patriotism or morality coursing in our veins. Will we continue to be silenced by political correctness?
Far too long we have sought after God to continue to bless America and yet we spit in His face at every turn. We have turned our backs on the One our founders referred to as the Creator. Maybe it’s time we start blessing Him once again instead of just expecting Him to bless us.
-Jamie Gardner