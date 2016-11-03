Pet peeve week

I care immeasurably about many monumental issues, things like abortion, mistreatment of people and animals, crooked politicians, etc., but not too much bothers me on the pet-peeve level. That is simply an annoyance level. I think of a single mosquito buzzing in my bedroom on a hot summer night or someone chewing with his mouth open or drivers hugging the left lane instead of moving to the right one. However, I admit that misuse of certain grammar/punctuation elements, especially the apostrophe, annoys me terribly. When I walk into a grocery store and see a sign that reads, “Apple’s $2.98/lb,” my eyes flash fiery red, sometimes at the price, but mostly at the misuse of that poor, abused punctuation mark. I want to grab my bright red Sharpie from my purse and scrub that apostrophe off the sign. Actually I’m exaggerating a bit. I don’t carry a red Sharpie or one of any other color in my purse, for that matter. Having one readily available is too big a temptation, so I leave all my markers at home, far away from my eager fingers. I’m not sure my passion for good grammar is worth going to jail for vandalism. Probably some of my loyal readers would come bail me out though. I couldn’t possibly be the only one in this town who cares about this issue.
Have we stopped teaching the use of the apostrophe? At the risk of sounding like an old fogey English teacher, which I probably am, I’m going to say that I well remember Mrs. Virginia McEachin’s drilling those rules into her classes. Maybe I should ask, “Have students stopped learning it?” Perhaps that’s why we have apostrophes scattered randomly in so many names these days. Jea’nette or Shan’tai looks really strange to me because that poor apostrophe serves no purpose, and it’s a working punctuation mark. It does not relish being idle. The god of punctuation created it somewhere in the annals of time to make language more functional and easier to understand, but modern day users just confuse readers with their erratic usage.
First of all, it shows possession. Johnny’s parents were appalled that in the twelfth grade, he still didn’t know how to use the punctuation mark. They immediately called his teacher’s house phone and then her cell phone until they finally reached her.
It can also show that a letter has been omitted. It’s a shame that we can’t use this simple punctuation mark, especially when the rules are readily available on the trusty (Ha!) internet.
To see the complete column pick up your copy of The Baxley News-Banner on newsstands now or CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE.