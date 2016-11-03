Skeeter puts the real world in perspective

One of the dangers of providing you with my opinions each week — besides not having a clue where to put commas — is that it is easy to lose touch with reality and start acting like all the media pundits who think they are so smart that their IQs should be measured with a yardstick. My momma didn’t raise me like that.
One person who keeps me grounded is Skeeter Skates, owner of Skeeter Skates Plow Repair and Stump Removal, recently relocated to Ryo, Georgia. Up until last year, Skeeter ran his operations out of Pooler, but he told me that the area had become so gentrified it was hard to find a stump worth removing, let alone a broken plow. That doesn’t seem to be the case in Ryo. In the latest rankings of which I am aware, the potential stump removal and plow repair market in Ryo exceeds that of downtown Chicago and the Bronx combined. I must admit I was a little surprised by that.
But wherever he hangs his hat, Skeeter Skates is a man of much wisdom. I would compare him to one of those guys who wraps himself in a bedsheet and sits on a mountaintop contemplating his navel, but Skeeter might take offense at the comparison unless the guy in the bedsheet could also rebuild a chainsaw.
This week, I picked up the phone and called Skeeter. I hoped he could give me some much-needed perspective on the current state of affairs that I could share with you. As usual, I caught him at a busy time.
“Hoss,” he said when he answered the phone, “this had better be important. I am putting a new 12-volt battery in a Dosko 721cc Kohler Electric Start Stump Grinder and this ain’t a good time for chitchat. These batteries don’t jump up and install themselves. What’s on your mind?” Skeeter always gets right to the point.
I told him I find myself challenged to understand what is happening in the world these days. For example, it is hard to believe that after all this time in the presidential campaign, we end up having to choose between a woman who only lies when her lips are moving and a guy with orange hair who would likely start World War III before his inauguration parade was over.
