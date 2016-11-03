A recent encounter with a long-time acquaintance who detailed a situation involving two of his “brothers” that turned out to not be relatives at all prompted consideration of a rather compelling issue…who is family? There are a number of people who often speak of brothers, aunts and uncles more as terms of endearment than an actual family reference. The occurrence is most often propagated amongst people in the south as an endearing cousin will invariably come to be identified as an aunt or uncle.
It wasn’t until the relatively recent home-going service of someone I’d known for a number of years as my aunt that I became aware of the true nature of our relationship. As it turned out, she was only a distant relative; a third or fourth cousin if even that closely related. In truth, those I’ve been occasioned to question were either unaware or uncertain as to the exact DNA pathway to kinship. The reference had been sustained throughout so many years that those who would have known the specifics of the relationship had long-since passed away.
In the case of another “aunt,” I discovered just a few months ago that she’s actually not an aunt but, in fact, my third cousin which completely disrupted whatever understanding of the family tree I’d grown to know. With that, the plight began to try figuring who in the line of aunts and uncles was really as identified. As fate would dictate, it turned out some weren’t even part of the family tree at all. As investigation would disclose, many had been grafted in as the benefit of a long-standing relationship with some actual older relative so long ago that there’s no one left to either dispute, explain, or clarify the claim. So, with nobody to either substantiate or dispute the allegation, it invariably becomes accepted as fact among the clan’s genealogical historians.
To see the complete column pick up your copy of The Baxley News-Banner on newsstands now or CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE
.