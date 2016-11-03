Sheriff Benny Deloach presents report

Sheriff Benny Deloach reports the following incidents handled by deputies with the Appling County Sheriff’s Office over the past few days.
On October 16, answered a call to Ten Mile Road in reference to a theft. The complainant stated missing from his residence was his Browning BPS shotgun. Investigation found the gun at a local pawnshop and was returned to owner. Warrants were secured for the arrest of Anthony Shawn Slaughter.
Oct. 20, a complainant came to the sheriff’s office to report a theft that occurred on Hwy. 144. The complainant stated she is missing a diamond cluster ring from her residence, after several people were in and out of her house while visiting. Investigation continues.
Oct. 20, answered a call to Appling ER in reference to a dog bite victim. The victim stated his dog bit him on the nose. The victim stated his dog was up to date on all his shots and received several stiches to his nose.
Oct. 21, answered a call to Hatch Parkway North in reference to a burglary. The complainant stated she is missing cedar cypress cabinets. Boards from the living room, beams from the kitchen and siding are also missing from the house. Complainant stated she had not been to the house since February 12, 2015. Investigation continues.
Oct. 22, a complainant came to the sheriff’s office to report harassment. The complainant stated she had received several sexual text messages from an unknown subject.
Oct. 22, answered a call to Parker’s Convenience Store/Surrency, which led to the arrest of Tremealia Sanders, 38, and Terry Sanders, 41, both of Surrency. Both were charged with disorderly conduct.
Oct. 23, answered a call to Hatch Parkway North in reference to an altercation, which resulted in the arrest of Tanyka Shante Teasley, 20, of Baxley. Teasley was charged with simple battery.
Oct. 24, a complainant came to the sheriff’s office to report the theft of a utility trailer that occurred on South Main Street. Investigation led to the arrest of Clinton Carl Crapps, 42, of Baxley. Crapps was charged with theft by taking and possession of marijuana.
Oct. 24, a complainant came to the sheriff’s office to report a theft that occurred on Ten Mile Road/Surrency. The complainant stated taken from her residence was a Dewalt drill, Hitachi grinder, pressure washer and a Dewalt impact driver. Stolen items were located at a local pawnshop and warrants will be forthcoming.
Oct. 24, answered a call to Buck Williams Road in reference to an unruly juvenile. The complainant stated a female juvenile family member became irate and began to strike the complainant with her fist. The juvenile then left the residence.
Oct. 24, a complainant came to the sheriff’s office to report harassment. The complainant stated a female subject continues to text her making threats toward her.
Oct. 24, answered a call to Zoar Road in reference to an assault. The complainant stated he was at a residence and he and another subject had an altercation. The complainant was transported to Appling ER for treatment. The alleged offender could not be located at time of incident.
