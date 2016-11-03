New Chief Deputy introduced to Baxley Council

Council members unanimously approved the following actions:
• Approval of the first reading of an ordinance annexing property filed on the Estate of Montene H. Morris by Lennox M. Morris, co-executor and Kathy M. Deen, co-executor, requesting the property located on Sammy Lane, Scott Drive and Lawanna Drive, be annexed and establishing a Business Residential (BR-1) Zone in Voting District 3.
• Tabled the First Reading of an Ordinance rezoning property filed by Silvia Ramos, located at 679 Simpson Drive from the present Industrial (I-1) Zone to a Residential (R-20) Zone in Voting District 1 to the next Regular Council Meeting in November. This action was made after City Manager Jeff Baxley, City Attorney Alex Johnson and council members discussed the matter. Baxley stated that this request was more difficult than others due to it being in an area surrounded by industrial and agricultural zoning. It could set a precedence for spot zoning. Johnson stated that spot zoning wasn’t illegal but was a careful matter and proposed to the council giving the variance, but make it conditional and to make sure the singlewide trailer set to go onto the property met all conditions proposed by the council. Baxley suggested some conditions could possibly include having the trailer set on a fixed foundation with the tongue and axles removed.
• To approve one new water/sewer discount application, submitted by Vivian Griffin.
