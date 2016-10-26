Appling County producers may be eligible for emergency conservation assistance

Hurricane Hermine has caused severe damage in Appling County.
Farms and ranches suffering severe damage may be eligible for assistance under the Emergency Conservation Program (ECP) administered by the Appling Farm Service Agency (FSA) County Office if the damage:
Will be so costly to rehabilitate that Federal assistance is or will be needed to return the land to productive agricultural use.
Is unusual and is not the type that would recur frequently in the same area. Affect the productive capacity of the farmland. Will impair or endanger the land.
A producer qualifying for ECP assistance may receive cost-share levels not to exceed 75 percent of the eligible cost of restoration measures. No producer is eligible for more than $200,000 cost sharing per natural disaster occurrence. The following types of measures may be eligible:
Removing debris from farmland.
Grading, shaping, or releveling severely damaged farmland.
Restoring permanent fences.
Restoring conservation structures and other similar installations.
Producers who have suffered a loss from a natural disaster may contact the local FSA County Office and request assistance from October 26, through November 25.
To be eligible for assistance, practices must not be started until all of the following are met:
An application for cost-share assistance has been filed.
The local FSA County Committee (COC) or its representative has conducted an onsite inspection of the damaged orchards.
The Agency responsible for technical assistance has made a needs determination for required rehabilitation.
For more information about ECP, please contact the Appling County FSA office at 912-367-6684 or visit www.fsa.usda.gov/sc.