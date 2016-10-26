35th Annual Andrew Jackson (Jack) and Catherine Hall Crosby Reunion announced

Posted by
Staff Writer
in News
Wednesday, October 26. 2016
Comments (0)
The 35th Annual Andrew Jackson (Jack) and Catherine Hall Crosby Reunion will be held on Sunday, November 6, at the Satilla Baptist Church Social Hall at 12:30 p.m.

The families of their children are invited and are asked to bring a covered dish. The couples children are: Lizzie, Berry M., Maggie, Lyman, Silas, Steve and Mary Bullard, Ella Medders and Mozell Boatright.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner