The 35th Annual Andrew Jackson (Jack) and Catherine Hall Crosby Reunion will be held on Sunday, November 6, at the Satilla Baptist Church Social Hall at 12:30 p.m.
The families of their children are invited and are asked to bring a covered dish. The couples children are: Lizzie, Berry M., Maggie, Lyman, Silas, Steve and Mary Bullard, Ella Medders and Mozell Boatright.
35th Annual Andrew Jackson (Jack) and Catherine Hall Crosby Reunion announced
