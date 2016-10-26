Pictured, l-r, First place - Austin Dixon, second and best buck by A female - Sara McCorkle, third - Brock Ahl, forth - David Meadows, fifth - Torie Hunter, sixth - Jordy Swain, seventh - Jimmy Swain, eighth - Trent Kennedy, ninth - Caroline Price, AND tenth - Berry Rentz. Not picTured, oldest hunter Bill Bowers and youngest hunter Trey Cook.

Austin Dixon wins 18th Annual Big Buck Contest

Wednesday, October 26. 2016
By Bryan Shipes

The Wheaton Break Big Buck Contest entered into its 18th year on the opening (firearm) day of deer season for the 2016 year.
Participants from Appling County as well as neighboring counties competed in this year’s contest. The Wheaton Break Hunting Club coordinates the event each year and provided many door prizes and cash payouts to participants. It took several hours to draw the names of door prize winners. Door prizes included hats, knives, deer stands, deer feeders and Yeti brand coolers. Local businesses and community leaders donated many door prize gifts as well.
Austin Dixon with his buck, trophy and cash payout.

The top ten winners include first place winner Austin Dixon, second Sara McCorkle, third Brock Ahl, forth David Meadows, fifth Torie Hunter, sixth Jordy Swain, seventh Jimmy Swain, eighth Trent Kennedy, ninth Caroline Price and tenth Berry Rentz. The oldest hunter prize went to Bill Bowers who is 69 years of age and the youngest hunter prize went to Trey Cook who is nine years of age. The best buck by female went to Sara McCorkle. The youth hunters included Jacob Jennings, Kaida Pearce, Cassie Barry, Tyler Bass, Caroline Price, Trey Cook, Luke Williams and Jackson Hartley.
