By Bryan Shipes
The Wheaton Break Big Buck Contest entered into its 18th year on the opening (firearm) day of deer season for the 2016 year.
Pictured, l-r, First place - Austin Dixon, second and best buck by A female - Sara McCorkle, third - Brock Ahl, forth - David Meadows, fifth - Torie Hunter, sixth - Jordy Swain, seventh - Jimmy Swain, eighth - Trent Kennedy, ninth - Caroline Price, AND tenth - Berry Rentz. Not picTured, oldest hunter Bill Bowers and youngest hunter Trey Cook.
Austin Dixon wins 18th Annual Big Buck Contest
