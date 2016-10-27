Pictured are scenes from the event.

Sixth Annual Baxley Lions Club Rodeo held

Thursday, October 27. 2016
By Bryan Shipes

The Baxley Lions Club hosted its annual rodeo on Friday, October 21 and Saturday, October 22 at the Tri-County Fairgrounds in Baxley.

Events for the two nights included Bareback Bronco Riding, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping, Cowgirls’ Breakaway Roping, Calf Scramble for ages seven and under, Calf Scramble for ages eight to twelve, Calf Roping, Women’s Barrel Racing and Bull Riding.
The stock provider was T-Bar T-Rodeo Company of Waycross. Justin Thigpen, owner of T-Bar T-Rodeo Company, was assisted by Joe Eason of Circle F Ranch of Baxley in coordinating the stock for each event.

Cowboys and Cowgirls from the United States, Canada and New Zealand came to Baxley to compete in the rodeo events. The evening began with the Grand Flag Parade Entry along with The Star-Spangled Banner being played. Father Raphael Estrada and the Reverend Steve Meguiar gave the invocation for each night.

The Boy Scout Troup 472 served as parking attendants and helped coordinate traffic before and after the rodeo.

Over 75 local businesses helped sponsor the rodeo along with several business sponsoring the chute gates. Students with perfect attendance certification were admitted for free.

