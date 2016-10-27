By Bryan Shipes
The Baxley Lions Club hosted its annual rodeo on Friday, October 21 and Saturday, October 22 at the Tri-County Fairgrounds in Baxley.
Events for the two nights included Bareback Bronco Riding, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping, Cowgirls’ Breakaway Roping, Calf Scramble for ages seven and under, Calf Scramble for ages eight to twelve, Calf Roping, Women’s Barrel Racing and Bull Riding.
Pictured are scenes from the event.
Sixth Annual Baxley Lions Club Rodeo held
