Deputies have busy week

Sheriff Benny Deloach reports the following incidents handled by deputies with the Appling County Sheriff’s Office over the past few days.
October 13, answered a call to Orvin Road in reference to suspicious activity. The complainant stated she heard a loud knock on her back door, but saw no one, then heard a gunshot. A spent shell casing was found on the highway nearby. The area was patrolled with negative results.
Oct. 14, answered a call to Poor Robin Road in reference to a one-vehicle deer accident. No injuries were reported.
Oct. 14, answered a call to County Farm Road in reference to a two-vehicle accident. No injuries were reported.
Oct. 14, answered a call to Hwy. 121 South in reference to a one-vehicle deer accident. No injuries were reported.
Oct. 14, answered a call to Hwy. 15 in reference to a one-vehicle deer accident. No injuries were reported.
Oct. 15, answered a call to Kingdom Hall in reference to a vehicle fire. The vehicle on fire was parked in roadway and the Baxley Fire Department responded, extinguished the flames and moved vehicle from roadway. Minimal damage was done to the vehicle.
Oct. 15, a routine traffic stop on Brobston Street resulted in the arrest of Robin Eulon Wooten, 45, of Baxley. Wooten was charged with DUI (second), taillights required, possession of marijuana, open container in vehicle and driving with suspended license.
Oct. 15, answered a call to Appling ER in reference to a dog bite victim. The victim stated he was walking near City Circle Road and Poor Robin Road when a male pit bulldog bit his leg. The complainant does not know owner of the dog. The victim was transported to Appling ER for treatment.
Oct. 15, answered a call to East River Road in reference to a civil matter. The complainant stated a subject is continually slandering her name.
Oct. 15, a routine traffic stop on Cook Street resulted in the arrest of Brian K. Perry, 48, of Baxley. Perry was charged with possession of a controlled substance and drugs to be kept in original container.
Oct. 15, answered a call to Holt Rentz Road in reference to cruelty to animals. Two horses were found to have been without food for an extended period. One horse had to be euthanized. Investigation led to the arrest of Susan Meeks, 43, of Baxley. Meeks was charged with two counts of cruelty to animals.
