Early voting machine questioned

Staff Writer
Thursday, October 27. 2016
By Jamie Gardner

On Friday, Oct. 21 The News-Banner received a call from a local citizen reporting possible irregularities with a voting machine while a person was early voting at the Appling Board of Elections, located at Appling County Courthouse Annex Building. The person stated that when voting the machine changed a selection that had been made to another candidate.

The newspaper contacted Election Supervisor Donna Carter on Monday morning about the claim. Carter said early voting began Oct. 17, and through Friday, Oct. 21, a total of 636 people had voted at the Board of Elections Office. One machine was found to be a little out of calibration and was taken out of service that had a total of 26 votes on it.

“We believe the machine was okay, but we decided to go ahead and remove the machine just to be safe,” said Carter. “The Board of Elections also notified the Election Division of the Secretary of State’s Office.”
It was also reported to the newspaper that there have been no further reports of these type irregularities during early voting.
