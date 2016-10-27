By Jamie Gardner
On Friday, Oct. 21 The News-Banner received a call from a local citizen reporting possible irregularities with a voting machine while a person was early voting at the Appling Board of Elections, located at Appling County Courthouse Annex Building. The person stated that when voting the machine changed a selection that had been made to another candidate.
Early voting machine questioned
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)