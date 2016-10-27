Autumn Rae Carter, age 24, died on Sunday October 16, 2016 at her residence. The Vidalia native lived in Baxley before moving to Statesboro in 2000 and was a graduate of Statesboro High School in 2011. She attended Georgia Southern University. She worked as a server with Longhorns, Chili’s and Doubletree Hotel in Savannah and a clerk with Parkers in Statesboro. She was preceded in death by her father, Stacy Ray Carter.
Surviving are her mother, Vanessa Butler Carter of Statesboro; her brother, Gabriel Stace Carter of Statum; one aunt, Victoria Butler (Bobby) Hunt of Cummings; four uncles, Rhett Eugene Butler, John Derrick Butler, all of Brunswick, Mitchell Carter and Bradley Carter; her paternal grandparent, Jane Carter, her maternal grandparents, Rhett and Linda Butler; a maternal grandmother, Sally Gayle Smith of Baxley; several cousins and family members also survive.
A visitation was held on Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home.
A memorial service was held on Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home.
The Inurnment was on Thursday at 2:00 p.m. in Mt. Vernon Baptist Church Cemetery in Baxley, GA.
The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Pineland Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities (PHDD), P.O. Box 745, Statesboro, GA 30459.
