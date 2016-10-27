David “Scott” Corbett

Scott was the first born and only son of Wilbur Ray and Joanne King Corbett. He inherited his passion for knowledge, travel, and the humanities from his parents, and they instilled in him the virtues of compassion, generosity, and integrity. He developed his colorful vocabulary, a wicked sense of humor, and the ‘I-have-to-recycle-EVERYTHING-including-the-Williams-Cleaners’-bags-and-twisty-ties’ all on his own.
Scott was a brainiac, ruining every bell curve possible. He was valedictorian of his senior class at Cape Fear Academy and a National Merit Scholar. During his professional career, he established a legacy of service to CFA that spanned more than two decades. He was the founding president of the alumni association and helped CFA secure a $5,125,000 Variable Rate Demand Bond from the NC Educational Facilities Finance Agency. Scott had the CFA Biological Sciences Classroom named in honor of his parents, and he was honored as the school’s first Trustee Emeritus in 2015.
At Duke University, Scott received a Bachelor of Science degree in both physics and math. Post-graduation, he always amused himself by checking the annual Duke GPA (grade point average) statistics to ensure that his fellow physics majors continued to graduate with one of the lowest GPAs. Scott volunteered for the Duke University Alumni Admissions Advisory Committee by interviewing hundreds of local high school seniors during their Duke undergraduate admission process. This Blue Devil’s only blunder? He married a Tar Heel.
Scott earned a Masters of Business Administration at the University of Chicago. He lived at International House, a David Rockefeller funded dormitory that was designed to link the brotherhood of man through better knowledge and understanding of life and culture of all people. The pyromaniac nearly burned it down move-in day by plugging in his illegal dormitory refrigerator. Scott began his love of grand opera in high school; in Chicago, he became a patron of and attended operas at the Lyric Opera House. He was always amazed that he never saw the same people at the Lyric that he did at either the Gatornationals or Carolina Nationals NHRA drag racing events.
Scott’s faith never vacillated; God and church came first. He was baptized, confirmed, and married at Trinity United Methodist Church in Wilmington. There he taught Sunday School and served as finance chair, treasurer, and finance/stewardship committee member. The Word was so powerful to Scott and his mother that they re-designed the pastor’s study to be more meditative. Scott supported fledgling United Methodist churches and was selected by Bishop Gwinn to lead the financial campaign for his Leadership Academy. If he had it his way, Scott would pass a collection plate at his Celebration of Life.
Scott knew that Wilmington needed an engaging art museum. He served multiple board terms and was a member of the executive, finance, and strategic planning committees at the previous St. John’s Museum of Art and the current Louise Wells Cameron Art Museum. He also helped underwrite or lent art work from his collection for exhibitions. A museum’s beauty mesmerized Scott.
And, Scott loved his profession and the people with whom he worked, both inside and outside the company. He drove everyone crazy with his having to have his blue ink pen, Aquafina water bottle, and grammatically perfect documents. (This had to be approved by a retired UNCW professor prior to publication.) Scott was the CEO of Corbett Package Company, and there was nothing he enjoyed more than helping make all the Corbett Companies successful and empowering each employee to be their very best. Two of his greatest business/environmental accomplishments were that he was instrumental in the successful sale of Roan Island to the Nature Conservancy and of Airlie Gardens to New Hanover County.
His team of doctors, nurses, and medical staff were THE best in the business. The family appreciated their willingness to support the aggressive treatments they requested and he tolerated.
Scott is survived by his wife, Diana Greene Corbett and their four cats Pywacket, Tiger, OJ, and Calipatra; his three sisters Shannon Corbett Maus (Bill), Melissa Ann Corbett, and Rebecca Corbett McGowan (Bill); aspiring nieces and nephews; and a myriad of backyard critters.
