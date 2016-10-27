Will Wendell Quinn, age 94, of Baxley died Friday, October 14, 2016. Mr. Quinn was born April 10, 1922 in Jeff Davis County to the late Delton Lite Quinn and the late Nancy Branch Quinn. He was a member of Ten Mile Creek Baptist Church where he served as a deacon and was a passionate Sunday School teacher. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and was a retired farmer and commercial fisherman who loved spending time on the water. He also enjoyed playing the harmonica.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Minnie Ruth Quinn and a grandson, Clint Quinn.
Mr. Quinn is survived by his daughter, Tonnie Quinn Bleicher of Perry; two sons and a daughter in law, Lucky W. Quinn and Andrew Field and Claire Quinn all of Baxley; eight grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren also survive.
Funeral services were held Monday, October 17, 2016 at 3:00 p.m. at Ten Mile Creek Baptist Church with the Rev. Darrell Quinn and the Rev. Tommy Daniels officiating.
Interment followed in Ten Mile Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with Military Honors.
Active pallbearers were Nicholas Quinn, James Quinn, Jerrod Quinn, Steve Quinn, Ted Craven and Lewis Dean.
Honorary Pallbearers were members of Ten Mile Creek Baptist Church.
Musical selections were rendered by Claire Quinn and Cherry Platt.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.