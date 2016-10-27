Christmas in the Park- Community Wide Church Service

The City of Baxley and the Baxley-Appling County Chamber of Commerce invite all local churches to attend and participate in a community wide Christmas celebration to be held at Water Works Park on Wednesday, November 30 at 6:00 p.m. The goal of this service is to bring all members of our community together to celebrate the meaning of Christmas.
Christmas in the Park provides an opportunity for local churches to move the location of their regularly scheduled Wednesday services to Water Works Park and worship as a community. The service will include musical performances from local churches and scripture readings.
If you are interested in your church performing during the service, please contact Cristen Floyd, Special Events Coordinator, at (912)278-4974 or cristenfloyd@baxley.org by Wednesday, November 16.