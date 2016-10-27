Passage of Governor Deal’s Opportunity School District Amendment no sure thing

In Georgia, it is a political fact of life that whatever the governor wants — no matter who occupies the seat — the governor usually gets. That is because the office controls a lot of money and patronage and can dispense or withhold either, depending on whether or not you support or oppose the governor.
Gov. Nathan Deal wants passage of Amendment 1, which will create Opportunity School Districts. Approval of the amendment by voters on Nov. 8 would allow the state to take over control of local schools deemed to be perennially failing. The amendment has become a test of wills between the governor and the education community and as of this writing, passage is no sure thing.
With the Opportunity School Districts in place, the governor would have the power to appoint a superintendent separate from the state school superintendent, who is elected by voters. The OSD superintendent could waive Georgia Board of Education rules, reorganize or fire staff and change school budgets and curriculum. The state also could convert OSD schools to nonprofit or for-profit charter schools or close them under certain conditions.
Groups like the Georgia PTA consider the measure draconian and are in total opposition. The organization voted 633-0 at its summer convention to oppose Amendment 1. That is no small thing. The group claims some 250,000 members and is a force to be reckoned with.
The president of the Georgia PTA, Lisa-Marie Haygood, told me, “The issue isn’t failing schools, it is failing to fix the problems around them such as poverty, child abuse and hunger.” Haygood says every school on the governor’s list of potentially-failing schools has over 80 percent of its students living in poverty and Amendment 1 does nothing to change that. She says the Opportunity School District is nothing more than a “power grab” and a big step toward privatizing public education.
The Committee to Keep Georgia Schools Local, a coalition of parents, teachers and organizations, including the Southern Education Foundation, the Georgia Association of Educators, the Georgia AFL-CIO and the Concerned Black Clergy of Atlanta is fighting the amendment vigorously. “We are united is our opposition to a statewide political appointee put in by politicians bought with campaign contributions from for-profit, out-of-state corporations,” said Michelle Davis, the organization’s public relations manager. Speaking against Amendment 1 last week were former U.N. Ambassador Andy Young and baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron.
