Going home again

On Sunday night, October 16, First Baptist Baxley and First Baptist Hazlehurst had a joint worship service in Hazlehurst. As I strolled into the graceful old church that I’d not been in for many, many years, Robert Wigley said to me, “Well, you finally came back home again.”
I don’t know if his words had anything to do with the feeling that overcame me or not, but suddenly I felt at home. I sat down among my Baxley friends, smiling and chatting. Then my eyes went to the arch over the choir and took me back to 1966 and Mrs. Marguerite Duncan Dearing’s funeral. She’d taught me literature for several years in high school. I loved her dearly. She served as my role model and my muse. Kindred spirits, we both loved literature and relished the reading and study of it. When I entered her classroom, I had no idea that I’d spend my life teaching English, but when I left, I strongly suspected that I would. Hawthorne called to me from the pages of the literature book. Shakespeare whispered my name. Faulkner beckoned and took me down those dusty southern dirt roads to meet his carefully crafted characters. Mrs. Dearing led me by the hand into each master’s work and taught me to love it.
Outside of the literature classroom, she was my friend—as much as a teacher and a student can be friends. I served her as Teacher’s Assistant for at least 2 years. I did her register--in ink no less, and did it with great care. Not many of us remember that particular bookkeeping hobgoblin, but it was the be all and end all of record keeping back in those days because the state used attendance records kept therein to allocate funds to schools. In those days as in every age, money ruled everything. Mrs. Dearing saw in me something I didn’t see in myself. She saw potential in a shy high school kid from a poor family. Of course she saw my love for literature because I stayed at the top of every class she taught me. Besides, one literature geek can always recognize another one.
I don’t remember which minister or speaker led her service. The faces of the crowd blur into the obscurity of my memory. The pain in my heart I well remember, but most of all I remember the beauty of the lady herself and the beautiful words of her funeral service. She had chosen them herself from the literature she’d taught me. She continued to teach even as she left us, and as I listened to the powerful words of William Cullen Bryant’s “Thanatopsis,” which she’d made us memorize and recite, some comfort came to me.
