Hope for the hopeless

For the past couple months I’ve been engaged in weekly training sessions as mandatory preparation for what proved a truly unique form of ministry which provided a one of-a-kind experience. Involvement in various ministries urged me to investigate the proposed option, which ultimately led to my getting involved, full throttle.
Various aspects of this ministry provide support to those incarcerated, their families, and others adversely affected by the imprisonment of a loved one.
The Kairos Prison Ministry International, Inc. (Kairos) experience can be summed up in one simple word: Love. From the very beginning of the eight weekly three-hour sessions required as part of training, sincere expressions of Christ’s love were established as the basis for a “community” type environment embodying both support and accountability factors designed to change minds, hearts, and life focus. Gentlemen from virtually every Christian denomination come together as volunteers whose sole purpose consists of nothing more than conveying the “agape” love as demonstrated by Jesus.
Denominational differences such as speaking in tongues, water baptism, communion, the holy rosary, confession and others are disregarded to the extent such specific faith based practices aren’t allowed as a topic of discussion among volunteers. Factually speaking, during the time Jesus walked the earth His only message was one of love…an unconditional, completely whole love that compelled submission to ridicule and shame before the people and His subsequent crucifixion.
As one of the many volunteers for what’s known as the Kairos weekend, I had the pleasure to witness Kairos’ 81st weekend Thursday, October 20th thru Sunday, October 23rd after 40 years of men’s prison ministry. The weekend was sponsored at Union Correctional Institution in Raiford, FL where Kairos began September 30, 1976, forty years ago, with the first event consisting of 37 volunteers and 42 participating inmates. Kairos conducts two “Inside Weekends” every year at Union Correctional Institute since its inception and has ministered to more than 3200 inmates in that period.
