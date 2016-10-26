By Matt Gardner
The Appling County Pirates (4-3 overall, 1-2 Region 2-AAA) traveled to face the Brantley County Herons (5-2, 2-1) on October 21 falling 45-59. The Pirates are scheduled to host the Pierce County Bears (6-2, 3-0) on Friday, October 28 beginning at 7:30 p.m. Prior to the game Appling County Lady Pirate and Pirate seniors are to be honored.
Pictured above are Pirate captains (64) Chavis Griffin, (77) John Wesley Lightsey, (6) Brett Tabor and (13) Ethan Johnson coming onto the field for the coin toss.
Pirates fall to Herons, to host Pierce for senior night
