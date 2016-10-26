Pictured above are Pirate captains (64) Chavis Griffin, (77) John Wesley Lightsey, (6) Brett Tabor and (13) Ethan Johnson coming onto the field for the coin toss.

Pirates fall to Herons, to host Pierce for senior night

By Matt Gardner

The Appling County Pirates (4-3 overall, 1-2 Region 2-AAA) traveled to face the Brantley County Herons (5-2, 2-1) on October 21 falling 45-59. The Pirates are scheduled to host the Pierce County Bears (6-2, 3-0) on Friday, October 28 beginning at 7:30 p.m. Prior to the game Appling County Lady Pirate and Pirate seniors are to be honored.
According to the Georgia High School Football Historians Association, www.ghsfha.org, the Pirates have a 14-6 overall record against the Bears and have won the last three matchups including a 55-42 win on October 23, 2015. The Bears are coming off a 49-28 victory over Tattnall County (3-5, 0-3) on October 21.

Pirates scoring plays

The Pirates first score of the contest came on a 75-yard touchdown run by Devon Moore, William Jaramillo added the extra point to make the score 7-0 with 10:39 remaining in the first quarter.

The next Pirate score came at the 1:06 mark in the first quarter on a 40-yard touchdown run by Keelan Crosby to tie the score at 14-14.

Japheth Morris scored the next Pirate touchdown on a 20-yard run with 1:36 remaining in the second quarter to pull the Pirates to within 21-27.

The Pirates were able to add another score with 36 seconds remaining in the second quarter on a 55-yard touchdown run by Crosby to make the score 28-35.

To start the third quarter the Pirates added a 23-yard field goal by Jaramillo to bring the score to 31-35.

Crosby connected with Al Lewis on a 26-yard touchdown pass at the 8:27 mark in the third quarter to put the Pirates ahead 38-35.

Pictured above are the Pirate Cheerleaders leading the support of the Pirates.
