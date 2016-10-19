Fall Fitness Run is scheduled for Nov. 19

Mark your calendars for Saturday morning, November 19 for the 34th annual Fall Fitness Run! It will be held at the Elementary Complex in Baxley. The MILE event starts at 8:30 a.m. and the 5K starts at 9:00 a.m.
The entry fee for the Fall Fitness Run is “Family Friendly” in order to allow the entire family to participate. The purpose of the Fall Fitness Run is to promote fitness for everyone. All ages and abilities can enjoy walking, jogging and/or running the one-mile and/or the 5K. A t-shirt will be given to all participants.
Entry forms are available on the Appling County School website (www.appling.k12.ga.us
). Forms can also be picked up and turned in at all the schools in Appling County, the Appling County Board of Education, the Baxley-Appling County Chamber of Commerce and the Recreation Department. Online registration is available at www.active.com/baxley-ga/running/distance-running-races/34th-fall-fitness-fun-5k-and-1-mile-fun-run-2016
For more information, send e-mail to dawn.melton@appling.k12.ga.us or call 367-9830 or 278-0477.