Legislative reception held

On Tuesday, October 11 the Baxley-Appling County Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Legislative Reception.
The event was held at the Little White House (former Exchange Club building) on Highway 15 and is held each year to honor state and national elected officials who represent Baxley and Appling County. State Representatives Chad Nimmer and Greg Morris, shown above, were in attendance and gave a few remarks about the upcoming legislative session. Both men stressed the importance of the upcoming General Election in November and both encouraged everyone to research Amendment 1 (also known as the Opportunity School District Referendum). Cam Shepherd was also in attendance representing U.S. Representative Rick Allen and Pat Tippett spoke on behalf of retiring State Senator Tommie Williams.