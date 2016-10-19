Courson wins third place in 2016 Georgia Fire Safety Poster Contest

Appling County Primary School is proud to announce that Jackson Lee Courson won third place in the 2016 Georgia Fire Safety Poster Contest. The Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner’s Statewide Fire Safety Poster Contest was an opportunity for Georgia students in grades K through five to learn about and contribute to fire safety through an art project. Children were asked to design a poster that focused on fire prevention in the home and reflected the National Fire Protection Association theme. The theme for this year’s Fire Prevention Week was “Don’t Wait - Check the Date! Replace Smoke Alarms Every ten Years”.
Statewide winners were selected by a committee established by the Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner’s Office with the assistance of the State Fire Marshal’s Office. Jackson Lee was recognized during an award luncheon at the Monroe County Convention Center on Wednesday, October 12.
Jackson Lee is the son of Rocky and Erica Courson. Jackson Lee completed his fire safety poster in health class with Coaches Tonya Long and Belinda Horne while studying fire safety. He is in the first grade, and his classroom teacher is Karen Tillman.