Pirates play two, go 1-1

The Pirates are scheduled to travel to face the Brantley County Blue Herons (4-2, 1-1) on Friday, October 21 beginning at 7:30 p.m. According to the Georgia High School Football Historians Association, ghsfha.org, the Pirates are 14-2 overall against the Blue Herons and have won the last nine matchups, however the last two contests have been decided by only 15 combined points, 44-35 last season and 29-24 in 2014. Brantley County is coming off a 20-6 region win over Tattnall County (3-4, 0-2) on October 15.
Pirate scoring plays versus Long County
The Pirates first score came on a touchdown pass from Keelan Crosby to Kenric Newkirk, William Jaramillo added the extra point making the score 7-7 early in the first quarter.
The Pirates later took the lead on a 25-yard field goal by Jaramillo mid-way through the first quarter.
At the 4:25 mark in the first quarter the Pirates scored on a 39-yard touchdown pass from Crosby to Al Lewis making the score 17-7.
The next Pirate score came with 4:11 remaining in the second quarter on a six-yard touchdown run by Crosby increasing the lead to 24-7.
Crosby connected on a 40-yard touchdown pass to Devon Moore at the 2:21 mark in the second quarter making the score 31-7.
The next Pirate score was another touchdown pass from Crosby to Moore, this one for 58-yards with 31 seconds remaining in the second quarter putting the Pirates ahead 38-14.
Pirate Khalil Russell was the recipient of the next touchdown pass from Crosby, a five-yard pass making the score 45-14 at the 9:22 mark in the third quarter.
A 37-yard touchdown run by Crosby with 1:09 remaining in the third quarter put the Pirates ahead 51-29.
The final score for the Pirates came on a four-yard touchdown pass from Crosby to Brett Tabor as time expired in the third quarter, Crosby converted the two-point conversion on a short run to make the score 59-29.
Pirate scoring play against Liberty
The Pirates only score of the game came on an eight-yard touchdown run by Al Lewis with 8:37 remaining in the first quarter.