Charles Beecher, age 89, of Baxley died Thursday, October 13, 2016 at Appling HealthCare System. Mr. Beecher was born June 9, 1927 in Appling County to the late Shelton Beecher and the late Maude McCall Beecher. He was a member of Altamaha Baptist Church and was retired from Selco and was formerly employed at Bax-Steel.
Mr. Beecher was preceded in death by his wife, Janet Francene Beecher, granddaughter, Madison Mincey, three sisters, Alice Callaway, Hazel Branch and Helen Hunter, four brothers, James William Beecher, Shelton “June” Beecher, Jr., Robert Carroll “Bo” Beecher and Jerry Wayne Beecher, Sr. Survivors include his daughter, Polly Beecher of Baxley; two sons, Dennis “Jimmy” Everett, Sr. and William “Billy” Everett, both of Baxley; two grandchildren, Dennis James Everett, Jr. and Jennifer Haley Padgett.
Funeral services were held Saturday, October 15, 2016 at 3:00 p.m. from Altamaha Baptist Church with the Rev. Charles Hutcheson and the Rev. Mitch Jones officiating. Interment was in the church cemetery.
Active pallbearers were Harry Herrington, Jerry Wayne Beecher, Jr., Larry Callaway, Herb Hunter, Ricky Mock and Taylor Padgett.
Honorary Pallbearers were former co-workers at Selco and Bax-steel, Georgia Department of Home Health Care staff, Diane Hallman, Janice Thomas, Pam Maxwell, Brenda Thursby, Dr. Teresa Cezar, Dr. Jason Laney and Caroline Anderson.
Musical selections were rendered by Floyd Hunter and David Williams.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.