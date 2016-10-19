Miles Funeral Home in Hazlehurst announces the memorial service for Matthew Blake, Sr., age 64, of Hazlehurst, who passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2016. Services were held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 15, 2016 at Holland Music Place, 4134 Hwy 203 in Baxley.
Mr. Blake was born in New York, but had lived in Hazlehurst for most of his life. He was the son of the late Carloss Claude Blake, Sr. and Lillian Alberta Bater Blake. He was preceded in death by: Daughter: Candy Linebarger; brothers: Richard Blake and David Blake.
Survivors include son, Matthew Blake, Jr. of Baxley; daughters, Cindy Hardy of Grand Prairie, Texas and Laura Germany of Mullin, Texas; brothers, Norman Blake of Arkansas, Warren Blake and Carloss Blake, Jr., all of Georgia; sisters, Shirley Harrison and Susan Demmer, both of Georgia; grandchildren, Brittany Cochran, Katie Jones, Angel Blake, Sarah Blake, Kayla Giddens, Jimmy Linebarger, Jamie Davis, Summer Day Glover, Brandan James, Johnathan Hardy and Andy Hardy; several great-grandchildren also survive.
Miles Funeral Home in Hazlehurst was in charge of the arrangements.