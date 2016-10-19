Lila Jeanette Dean, age 86, of Baxley died Wednesday, October 12, 2016 at her residence.
Mrs. Dean was born June 26, 1930 in Appling County to the late Herbert Jackson Thomas and the late Kathleen Loretta Halligan Thomas. She was a member of Ten Mile Creek Baptist Church and was formerly employed by The Baxley News Banner, Swisher Sweet Cigar Factory in Jacksonville, Florida and Morgan Box Company. Mrs. Dean was preceded in death by her husband, Jackson Elwood Dean, daughter, Debra “Debbie” Dean, two sisters, Lucille Thomas Rentz, Cannie Thomas Hallman and three brothers, Ira Thomas, Hal Thomas and Herbert Thomas, Jr.
Survivors include a daughter and son in law, Latrell and Whitehead Blyler of Jacksonville, Florida; four sons and daughters in law, Jackie and Linda Dean of Hilliard, Florida, Royce and Mary Dean, Mark and Ella Dean and Michael Nadeau all of Baxley; twelve grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services were held Friday, October 14, 2016 at 1:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Swain Funeral Home with the Rev. Tommy Daniels and the Rev. Doug Weisel officiating.
Interment followed in Ten Mile Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
Active pallbearers were Jackie Dean, Royce Dean, Mark Dean, Kenneth “Hunter” Yawn, Jessie Blyler, Michael Nadeau and Kevin Dean.
Honorary Pallbearers were Ann Craven’s Sunday School Class of Ten Mile Creek Baptist Church, Richard and Judy Mummaw, Charlotte Thien, Scott and Amy Thien, Sean and Amanda Thien, Mr. and Mrs. Norman Morgan, Mr. and Mrs. Buster Miles, Mr. and Mrs. Jimmy Miles, Mike and Dena Miles, special thanks to Kim Willoughby and Southern Care Hospice and all friends in attendance.
Musical selections were rendered by Floyd Hunter and David Williams.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.