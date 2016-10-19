Staff Sergeant William Edward Hardee, Ret., age 83, of Surrency died Saturday, October 8, 2016 at his residence.
Mr. Hardee was born November 11, 1932 in Wilmington, Delaware to the late Stonewall Jackson Hardee and the late Millie Jane Boyett Hardee. He was a member of Harmony Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon. Mr. Hardee retired from the United States Army as a Staff Sergeant and was a disabled Veteran after having served in Korea and Vietnam. He was preceded in death by a sister, Bettye Phillips and brother, Eugene Hardee.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley E. Hardee of Surrency; three daughters and sons in law, Nancy and Danny Johnson of Surrency, Sherry and Joe Delaney of Savannah and Andrea and Eddie Youghn of Baxley; two sons and daughters in law, Bill and Becky Hardee, Jr. of Midway and Mark and Amanda Hardee of Pooler; brother, Joe Hardee of Orlando, Florida; fourteen grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren also survive.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, October 11, 2016 at 3:00 p.m. from Harmony Baptist Church with the Rev. Sam Holland and the Rev. Doug Weisel officiating and eulogies by family members.
Interment followed in the Church Cemetery with Full Military Honors.
Active Pallbearers were David Shoults, Jeremiah Clark, Derek Johnson, Jeff Hardee, Mark Hardee and Bill Hardee, Jr.
Honorary Pallbearers were members of Harmony Baptist Church.
Visitation was held Monday evening 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Swain Funeral Home.
Musical selections were rendered by Daphene Holland and Tripp Hardee.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.