Miles-Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the services for Ronnie Quinn, age 68, who passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2016 at Appling HealthCare System. He was a native and lifelong resident of Appling County and a retired Union pipefitter of Local #72 of Atlanta. He was a United States Army Veteran in the 64th Infantry serving in the Vietnam War and a Purple Heart recipient. He was a member of the 3rd shift club at Hardee’s and loved to hunt and fish.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert E. Quinn and Ruth Evans Briley.
Survivors include three sons and daughters in-law, Justin and Misty Quinn, Stuart and April Quinn and Ryan and Amanda Quinn, all of Baxley; nine grandchildren; one brother and sister in-law, Steve and Annette Quinn of Fayetteville, one sister and brother in-law, Beverly and Leslie Burch of Baxley; nieces, nephews and other family also survive.
A celebration of life for family and friends was held Saturday, October 15, 2016 at 3:00 p.m. at the home of Ryan Quinn.
Miles-Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory was in charge of the arrangements for Ronnie Quinn.