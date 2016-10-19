Miles Funeral Home in Hazlehurst announces the funeral service for Betty Rowland, age 81, of Hazlehurst, who passed away Saturday, October 8, 2016. Services were held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, October 14, 2016 in the First United Methodist Church in Hazlehurst.
The Rev. Andy Williams officiated with burial in the Hazlehurst Memorial Cemetery.
Mrs. Rowland was born in Wilkes-Barre Pennsylvania but had lived most of her life in Jeff Davis County. She was the daughter of the late Henry Nicholas Ahlbrandt and Loretta Elizabeth Gregory Ahlbrandt and the wife of the late Clayton Randolph Rowland. Mrs. Rowland was a homemaker and was a member of the First United Methodist Church.
Survivors include: daughter, Shirley Ann Rowland Evans, of Hazlehurst; sons and daughters-in-law: Kenneth Paul Rowland (Florence) of Hazlehurst, Donald Reese (Sylvia) of Bristol, Tenn., Ronald Glenn Rowland (Margie) of Sanford, Florida; sisters and brothers-in-law: Thelma Mae (Midge) Brooks (Gregory) of Ft. Pierce, Florida, Gayle Chandler of Palm Bay, Florida, Sharon Smith (Neal) of Sweet Home, Oregon; brothers and sisters-in-law: Luther Ahlbrandt of Jacksonville, NC, Johnny Ahlbrandt of Zolpho Springs, Florida, Herman Lloyd Ahlbrandt (Onnolee) of Boca Raton, Florida, Bobby Ahlbrandt (Doris) of Zolpho Springs, Florida; nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Visitation was held from 12:00-2:00 p.m. Friday in the First United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the charity of your choice.
Miles Funeral Home in Hazlehurst was in charge of the arrangements.