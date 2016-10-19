By Steve Simmons
At the Baxley City Council meeting held on October 11, City Manager Jeff Baxley, Mayor Steve Rigdon, councilmembers and the city attorney all made comments regarding the city employee’s good attitude and prompt response during Hurricane Matthew. Councilmember Tim Varnadore stated he had received a lot of positive comments, one being about stationing police officers at traffic lights to help direct traffic. Mayor Rigdon commented on the good job city employees did before and during the storm while City Attorney Alex Johnson told the council that his church hosted 70 evacuee’s of the storm and stated he thought the police department did a great job.
Baxley City Council comment and give thanks after Hurricane Matthew
