Baxley City Council comment and give thanks after Hurricane Matthew

Posted by
Staff Writer
in News
Wednesday, October 19. 2016
Comments (0)
By Steve Simmons

At the Baxley City Council meeting held on October 11, City Manager Jeff Baxley, Mayor Steve Rigdon, councilmembers and the city attorney all made comments regarding the city employee’s good attitude and prompt response during Hurricane Matthew. Councilmember Tim Varnadore stated he had received a lot of positive comments, one being about stationing police officers at traffic lights to help direct traffic. Mayor Rigdon commented on the good job city employees did before and during the storm while City Attorney Alex Johnson told the council that his church hosted 70 evacuee’s of the storm and stated he thought the police department did a great job.
City Manager Baxley told the council that the city was in good shape considering what was predicted and that the manual operation of red lights made a world of difference. Baxley also stated that in preparing for the hurricane, generators were tested for water/sewer including a large portable one in case of a power outage, employees made sure water tanks were topped off and at the height of the storm there were 60 mph gusts of wind reported at the airport. Baxley also commended city employees stating that a lot of work goes on behind the scenes and there was some power outages but we were blessed overall.

All the council thanked the entire city staff, the EMA, the Red Cross, and various entities in our community for their dedication and involvement as the city braced for Hurricane Matthew.

City Manager Report

City Manager Jeff Baxley reported the following to the council:

• The water/sewer department will soon have to do an update on the mapping software. New software would give the ability to use it in the field to find waterlines and edit the map at the same time.

• Funds left over from the Tollison Street Reclamation project will be used to finish the resurfacing of Walnut Street from where the county had resurfaced with the Health Dept. project to Fair Street, which worked out perfectly with the remaining funds.

For the complete report pick up your copy of The Baxley News-Banner on newsstands today or CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner