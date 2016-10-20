On the road with Matthew

Last week as I made plans to go to Atlanta, a friend said to me, “You can’t go to Atlanta anymore during Hurricane Season. I think you’re attracting hurricanes. Tell those grandchildren they’ll have to celebrate their birthdays in the spring.”
He may be on to something. Last visit we drove up during the tail end of Hermine. Then as we prepared for another visit, Matthew was wreaking havoc all along the coast. On Thursday, the day we’d planned to leave, I could hardly drive to Hazlehurst, much less Atlanta. Golden Isles Parkway, or 341 as we commonly refer to it, was lined bumper to bumper with evacuees fleeing the storm. Finally we left on Saturday morning so we could arrive before Jakey’s 12th birthday party scheduled for that afternoon.
The trip itself was lovely. Leaves are starting to turn and I always enjoy seeing the fall colors. I counted over 200 power company vehicles traveling south on I-75 to help right Matthew’s destruction. After 200, I lost count, but there were more. Traffic wasn’t bad until we reached Stockbridge’s bottleneck. We did arrive in Atlanta with time to spare though. Since the boys got older, I’ve started taking them for shopping trips for birthday gifts instead of picking them out myself beforehand. They love that change. Also we went to Toys R Us to choose Legos from the wide selection and discovered a big sale. Even better! Legos rarely go on sale.
The party was fun, but Jakey could hardly wait to finish so he could build his Lego Castle, a modern wonder, I might add. It has a trap door, a hanging dungeon, and doors that open with a concealed lever. A skeleton guards the main entryway. I won’t even go into the fancy boats included in the set. The set, called City of Stiix, has a mythological ring to it and the boys all love mythology, which pleases me no end.
Sunday morning we arose to upper 40-degree temperatures and dressed for church—Peachtree Presbyterian. Now some of you might assume the church to be located on Peachtree Street. You’d be wrong. It sits majestically on Roswell Road instead. I’m a Baxley Baptist and an Atlanta Presbyterian, but I’ve noticed that both churches worship the same God.
