Lt. Gov. Cagle lays out his plan for public education

Once upon a time, there was a lieutenant governor in Georgia who later became governor. He had a vision for improving public education in the state. His name was Zell Miller. His vision was the HOPE scholarship, funded by the Georgia Lottery, which gives financial assistance to eligible students who attend our state’s colleges and universities. It has been a game-changer.
Prior to the creation of HOPE, I was laughed out of private schools for suggesting to counselors that their students might consider attending the University of Georgia. No longer. Today, I get entreaties from private school parents whose children can’t get into UGA.
Now, another lieutenant governor has a vision for improving public education in Georgia. His name is Casey Cagle. I suspect he might be running for governor, but I haven’t asked him because I know he wouldn’t tell me at this point in time.
He has a new book out, entitled “Education Unleashed,” that spells out what our public education system needs to do to ensure that Georgia builds a world-class workforce to attract new industries and ensure current businesses don’t have to import labor from outside the state, as well as helping students find a career path that utilizes their skillsets and interests.
“I wrote the book,” he told me in his office, “to paint a very clear vision of what education can become in Georgia and highlighting the two specific programs that have demonstrated remarkable successes.” Both programs are already up and running and Casey Cagle was the driving force behind their creation.
One is the charter system model which currently numbers 40 public school systems in the state with another two about to come online. That equates to about 20 percent of the student population in Georgia.
The other program is the College and Career Academy, where businesses partner with local high schools and technical colleges to allow students to obtain a technical certificate upon graduation and to begin employment with a local company. Students receive specific training and develop specialized skills that will allow them to pursue a career path that utilizes those individual skill sets or to continue their post-secondary education.
