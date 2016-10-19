Position available: Apply within

My usual position is to avoid the entire conversation regarding politics altogether but with all the hoopla surrounding the current presidential campaign and pending election I began wondering what makes the position worth all the work. In his or her quest to secure employment, any intelligent individual takes time to research the proposed employer. The company’s “track record” and employment history are more-or-less scrutinized and some even go to the extent of speaking with current or former employees. Of course, salary and benefits are an immediate consideration as well as any perks one might be awarded as a verifiable employee.
To have aspirations for the office of United States’ president, the highest office in the land, one has to consider the track records of past individuals who’ve held the position as that determines the rigors of the post. Many hold an unfavorable opinion of the sitting president, Barrack Obama, for various reasons. The Rasmussen Reports’ daily Presidential Tracking Poll for Friday of last week shows 50% of likely U.S. voters approve of President Obama’s job performance while forty-nine percent disapprove. It seems no matter which political party occupies the office though, Americans tend to allow them a “ride on the wave” of favorable popularity until something occurs to prompt a trial in the court of public opinion.
The most recent former president, George Bush, left office in 2009 as one of the most unpopular parting presidents in history. This is according to a CBS News/New York Times poll that ranked President Bush’s final approval rating at just 22 percent. Since President Obama took office in 2009, the U.S. image among other nations worldwide has remained relatively strong though not having reached the higher level of forty-nine percent as seen when he first took office. According to Gallup Pole’s Julie Ray in December of 2015, for three consecutive years, leadership of the U.S. had earned the highest approval ratings among five major global powers.
