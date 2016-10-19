We forget that God is in total control of all our lives. He sees all we do, hears all we say, is always awake and never sleeps, but you know what, we cannot do without Him.
There is much to be done in the United State of America, but we have gotten in our comfort zone, too relaxed and have forgotten that it is God who protects us from the storm of life. Let’s wake up people before it is too late. There is work to be done. “WE ARE SLEEPING IN A DANGEROUS TIME.”
There are people that need us, if it’s nothing but a kind word or lending a helping hand when needed. Will we be able to weather the storm? We don’t know when we will need someone. For we know where we have been, but don’t know where we are going. Who’s to say? Time will bring a change in all of our lives. JUST KEEP LIVING!
A storm is coming and we will not be able to weather the storm. God is our only source of strength. If it had not been for the Lord, who was on our side, where would we be? To God be the Glory, God Bless!
A Concerned Citizen,
Mrs. Rebecca A. Ogden