There is a reason for road signs that tell us what to do.
We all had to pass that driver’s test to receive our driver’s license. Apparently, some of y’all have forgotten the questions on the test. I get that they were multiple choice and you may not have even studied and perhaps you just guessed and were lucky enough to guess the correct answer.
Let me refresh your memory a little bit.
High School Teachers Parking/Student Drop Off Lot:
RIGHT TURN ONLY -- means just that. RIGHT TURN ONLY. It does not mean to sit there until you finally get a chance to get across and can go left. Turn right just like the sign says and circle the nearest block to get you pointed back in the direction you want to go.
Ben Carter Rd./MLK Blvd. (Carver’s Minit Mart) as well as Ben Carter/Dunn’s Lake Rd.:
4 WAY STOPS AND TRAFFIC LIGHTS THAT ARE OUT OF ORDER -- When approaching intersections without traffic signals or signs, or four-way stop intersections, yield to the driver on the right if you reach the intersection at the same time as another vehicle. Yield to any vehicle that reaches an intersection before you. If you stop first, you go first. Automobiles leave the stop sign or traffic light in the same order in which they arrived at the stop sign or traffic signal.
When you follow the signs as they are meant, you aren’t holding up traffic behind you any longer than necessary. When you follow the signs as they are meant, you are helping to avoid any unnecessary accidents by jumping out in oncoming traffic going the wrong way.
Your cooperation is greatly appreciated!
Signed,
LoriAnne Carter