Sheriff Deloach gives weekly update

Sheriff Benny Deloach reports the following incidents handled by deputies with the Appling County Sheriff’s Office over the past few days.
On October 7, answered a call to Gene Road in reference to a burglary/theft. The complainant stated someone entered her residence and stole her clothes and a jewelry box. A possible suspect was named and investigation continues.
Oct. 7, answered a call to Russell Road in reference to damage to property. The complainant stated a pine tree fell on two of her vehicles causing extensive damage.
Oct. 8, answered a call to Sandy Road in reference to an unruly runaway juvenile. The complainant stated her seventeen-year-old son left the residence after being told not to leave. The mother later notified the sheriff’s office and stated her son had returned home.
Oct. 9, answered a call to Parker’s Convenience Store in Surrency in reference to a gas drive off. The employee of the store stated a white female left $20.00 to pay for gas and she actually pumped $25.24.
Oct. 9, answered a call to Zoar Road in reference to a fight. The complainant stated a female subject pushed her down causing injuries. The responding officer was unable to locate the female subject in question.
Oct. 10, answered a call to Roberson Street/Surrency in reference to a burglary/theft. The complainant stated someone entered the residence and took $140.00 from her wallet. A possible suspect was named and investigation continues.
Oct. 10, answered a call to Chad Claxton Street in reference to a dog bite/victim. The complainant stated her son was riding his bicycle and the neighbor’s dog bit him on his leg. The officer did observe minor marks on the victim.
Oct. 10, answered a call to Lawson Drive in reference to drug paraphernalia found. The complainant stated her children were playing and found what was believed to be drug related objects. The responding officer recovered two bongs, a military style gas mask and two medicine bottles that had the odor of marijuana in them. All items were collected, photographed and destroyed.
