Eagles fall short of win to the Wildcats

The Eagles were the first to put points on the board with a touchdown and a two-point conversion being completed by (53) Coty Weaver. By the end of the first quarter, both teams had successfully made one touchdown and two-point conversion. The quarter ended with a score of 8-8. During the second quarter, the Wildcats charged through the Eagles with four touchdowns and several two-point conversions. As the first half of the game ended, the Wildcats had scored 36 points, while the Eagles still had their original eight points from the first quarter.
As the third quarter began, it took less than two minutes for the Wildcats to start racking up more points. With less than 19 seconds left in the quarter, the Eagles continued to fight back with a touchdown being made by (14) Chance Carter. The third quarter ended with a score, 50-14.
The last quarter of the game provided the opportunity for both teams to add to their scores. The Wildcats were the first to add additional points with a touchdown and two-point conversion. The Eagles held their team together tight and fought hard to block attempted plays by the Wildcats. With just over four minutes left of time, (25) Bennie Beasley scored a touchdown with (68) Chris Spikes providing a block. The Eagles were also able to complete a successful two-point conversion.
The game ended with the Wildcats being victorious with a score, 58-22. The Eagles had injured player but that did not stop encouragement being shown to all. The injured players still went in the game when possible and the sideline was ready to offer support to their fellow teammates. The Wildcats had a much larger ratio of players, even with eight-man football being played, the visiting team had well over twice the number of players to rotate out between plays. The Eagles fought hard and never showed any signs of giving up.
This game night was also special to the graduating seniors as they were honored for their time at Appling Christian Academy. The following members of the Eagle’s Football Team are upcoming gradates for the 2016-17 school year: (5) Jordan Wheeler, (53) Coty Weaver and (68) Chris Spikes.