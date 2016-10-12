HURRICANE MATTHEW

Posted by
Staff Writer
in Headlines, News
Wednesday, October 12. 2016
Comments (0)
Hurricane Matthew caused considerable havoc on the Golden Isles and parts of southeast Georgia last week and continues to cause trouble for some people who have not been able to return home in severly impacted areas along the coast.
Many people from Florida, Brunswick, Savannah and other coastal areas flocked to Baxley and other nearby communties to find refuge from the storm. The top photo shows automobiles/people from the coastal areas around Glynn lined up last Thursday as far east as Captain Joes on U.S. Highway 341 in Baxley trying to escape Matthew’s threat. The bottom pictures show local damage caused by high winds in the Hundreds/Russell Road area in Appling County. Fortunately there were no reported injuries in Baxley or Appling County as a result of the storm.

Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner