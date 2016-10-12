Hurricane Matthew caused considerable havoc on the Golden Isles and parts of southeast Georgia last week and continues to cause trouble for some people who have not been able to return home in severly impacted areas along the coast.
Many people from Florida, Brunswick, Savannah and other coastal areas flocked to Baxley and other nearby communties to find refuge from the storm. The top photo shows automobiles/people from the coastal areas around Glynn lined up last Thursday as far east as Captain Joes on U.S. Highway 341 in Baxley trying to escape Matthew’s threat. The bottom pictures show local damage caused by high winds in the Hundreds/Russell Road area in Appling County. Fortunately there were no reported injuries in Baxley or Appling County as a result of the storm.