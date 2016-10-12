Drugs, thefts and abuse top report

Sheriff Benny Deloach reports the following incidents handled by deputies with the Appling County Sheriff’s Office over the past few days.
On September 30, a routine traffic stop on West Tollison Street resulted in the arrest of Kimberly Nicole Dement, 31, of Baxley. Dement was charged with speeding and possession of drug related objects.
Sept. 30, answered a call to Pitty Pat Lane in reference to a theft. The complainant stated he is missing an electric palm sander, a gas powered blower, and Evercraft service jack from his carport. Investigation continues.
Sept. 30, answered a call to Ellis Road in reference to illegal dumping. The complainant stated someone had dumped household trash on his property without his permission. Investigation continues.
Sept. 30, answered a call to Holt Rentz Road in reference to assist DFACS. An alleged possible sexual child abuse on a female juvenile was reported. Investigation continues.
Sept. 30, answered a call to Spring Branch Church Road in reference to a family dispute. The father stated he spanked his thirteen-year-old daughter for lying.
October 1, answered a call to Jekyll Road in reference to damage to property. The landlord stated the renters of his rental property put a hole in the bedroom wall approximately five to six inches in diameter. Renters could not be located.
