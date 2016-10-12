Cookout in the Park held

Wednesday, October 12. 2016
On Tuesday, October 4 the Baxley-Appling County Chamber of Commerce sponsored a free family event at the City Water Works Park in Downtown Baxley. The evening was full of music, entertainment, food and fun for people of all ages. Station No. 7 along with other local musicians displayed their musical talent at the pavilion that over looks the splash pad. The cookout, blowup slides and bounce houses were set up at on the site of the soon-to-be completed farmer’s market on the neighboring block.
