Jeremey Shawn Norwood, age 27, of Baxley died Friday, September 30, 2016.
Mr. Norwood was born January 9, 1989 in Bartow, Florida. He was a carpenter with Day and Zimmermann and a member Local 256 of Savannah. Mr. Norwood was a diehard Florida Gator Fan. Mr. Norwood was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Frieda Godwin, maternal grandfather, Troy Chaney and paternal grandfather, Eltis Van Norwood.
Survivors include his wife, Natasha Norwood of Baxley; two daughters, Ansleigh Norwood and Emilee Norwood, both of Baxley; two sons, Jeremey Norwood, Jr. and Kodey Norwood, both of Baxley; mother, Victoria Norwood of Baxley; father, John Norwood of Starr, S.C; four sisters, Kayla Norwood, Tera Norwood, Meghan Reese and husband, Luke all of Baxley and Keshia Joyner and husband, Matthew of Waynesboro, VA; brother, Dustin Larsen of Baxley; paternal grandmother, Edna Scott of Anderson, S.C., mother in law, Nancy Larsen and father in law, Alan Larsen, both of Baxley; grandparents in law, Bessie Hand and Marty Larson. Several aunts, uncles and cousins also survive.
Funeral services were held, Friday, October 7, 2016 at 11:00 a.m. from the Chapel of Swain Funeral Home with the Rev. Jerry Tomberlin and the Rev. Mitchell Jones officiating.
Interment followed in Omega Cemetery.
Active pallbearers were Trinnis Miller, Wade Moody, Preston Davis, Dustin Larsen, Josh Page, Luke Reese, Jake Brown and Josh Giddens.
Honorary Pallbearers were members of Local 256 Savannah and Day and Zimmermann.
Visitation was Thursday evening 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Swain Funeral Home.
Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home