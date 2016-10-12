Miles-Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the services for Elois Rogers, age 64, who passed away Monday, October 3, 2016 at Appling HealthCare System. She was a resident of Appling County and a homemaker. She was a loving mother, sister, mema, aunt and friend.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl “Buddy” Mobley, Sr. and Willie Lee Mobley; one sister and brother in law, Charleye Coleman and Oazie Coleman; one niece, Lisa Hazlett and one great nephew, Hudson Beau Baxley.
Survivors include her husband of 35 years, Dale Rogers; two daughters, Ashley Bohannon and husband, Glenn and Jessica Bazemore; three grandchildren, Wendy Truluck, Bryson Bazemore and Peighton Bazemore; three brothers, Earl “Jr” Mobley and wife, Shirley, Ernest Mobley and wife, Opaline and Eddie Mobley and wife, Brenda; two sisters, Odessa Washam and Mary Baxley and husband, Ray; several nieces and nephews who she loved very much.
Funeral services were held Thursday, October 6, 2016 at 2:00 p.m. at Miles-Nobles Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverend Bill Stone and the Reverend Brian Brazzell officiating.
Interment followed in the Friendship Congregational Church Cemetery.
Visitation was held Wednesday, October 5, 2016 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Active Pallbearers were Stacey Mobley, Noah Mobley, Chris Baxley, Jason Baxley, Michael Hall and Drew Sickles.
Honorary pallbearers were the B Hall staff and residents of the Pavilion; Dr. Cezar, Dr. Graham and all friends in attendance.
The family will be gathering at the home of Ray and Mary Baxley, 452 Nails Mobley Road, SW.
