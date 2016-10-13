Baxley Churches serve as shelters in the storm

Pastor Steve Meguiar stated he welcomed anyone who needed a safe place to stay during the hurricane. “We were prepared to take in anyone,” he said, “even those local to Baxley who did not feel their home was substantial enough to ride out the weather.”
Many of those who stayed at the Methodist Church originally planned to sleep in their cars in the parking lot of various gas stations around town, including Wal-Mart. Good Samaritans and police officers informed them of the shelter’s availability and even escorted some to the church. Roughly twenty-five members of the church gave their time and talents to cook, clean and donate food and bedding.
One evacuee said, “These people are saints! I don’t know what we would have done without them!”
Pastor Meguiar said he was especially grateful for Kathy Mitchell, who he dubbed his “Evangelical Dispatcher” who was instrumental in dispensing information about the shelter during the storm. In the future, First Methodist plans to prepare in advance so they can be listed as an official shelter should another natural disaster force people to evacuate their homes.
Another church that opened its doors to evacuees during the storm was Ten Mile Creek Baptist Church. They took in sixty-three men, women and children from Brunswick and Hinesville over the course of Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The last of those sheltered by Ten Mile were able to go home on Monday morning.
“It really was a whole church effort,” said Pastor Jim Snell, “everyone came together to help out.”
It is worth noting Ten Mile lost power on Friday night and did not regain electricity until Saturday afternoon. Through it all the church members and the patrons of the shelter maintained a positive and grateful attitude.
It is important to address a misuse of terms. An “evacuee” is a person evacuated from a place of danger to somewhere safe whereas a refugee is a person who has been forced to leave their home in order to escape a natural disaster. The people forced out of their homes due to Hurricane Matthew were evacuees, not refugees. Sadly, as a result of the storm’s damage to their homes, some have become refugees.