This is going to be a slugfest to the end

I’ve recently witnessed lifelong Democrats abandon ship because they will not support Clinton and proclaim to be in full support of Trump. On the other hand I’ve also witnessed Republicans say “no way, no how” to Trump and say they are voting for Hillary. What the heck is going on? Could it be that we have some terrible nominees?
I am going to just go ahead and put this out there…I’m not a big fan of the Trumpster or Billary. I believe one is a walking jester who gives the “lamestream” media plenty to write about on a daily basis and the other is a chronic liar that I wouldn’t trust to be in control of walking my dog. The population of the United States is roughly 320 million people and this is the best we can come up with to possibly run our country? I believe in the future we have got to do better at selecting nominees.
Speaking of the lamestream media, could they be any more obvious these days? The majority of new correspondents or employees at CNN probably believe the CNN acronym stands for Clinton News Network. Fox News should probably rethink its “Fair and Balanced” slogan and just proclaim “we support Trump”, with maybe the exception of one female talking head at least. Don’t even get me started about some of the major newspaper editorial boards across the country. They have been out to lunch for a while.
After watching the first and second debate, I am convinced of one thing for sure. This will go down in history as one the nastiest races to the White House ever. It will be a slugfest to the bitter end and many innocent people will be destroyed due to nasty statements and actions that will come from both sides. Folks my recommendation is to research each candidate as best you can, look closely at each candidate’s history, listen during the debates and on November 8 make the best-educated decision you can. If you are like me you will probably still have your fingers crossed that you are making the best decision for the future of this country.
-Jamie Gardner