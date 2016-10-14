Just a bit slow

An educator myself, I’ve found much success in the world of education, and I relish both learning and teaching. I enjoyed my career, all 34 years of it, and continue to teach a couple of college classes in English every year. Some aspects and situations made the classroom stressful, as all my colleagues know, and not every day was idyllic. Nonetheless, I can’t think of another career I’d have preferred. I sympathized and empathized with my students, especially those with disabilities, because I have one major disability of my own. I have no sense of direction, nor do I retain directions when someone else gives them to me verbally. I have to stand there and write down every word said to me, which is frustrating for me and for the poor soul that I have accosted for help.
Some people seem to have a natural flair for directions, as I have seen when I traveled with students to France. One fine June morning, we left the bright Paris sunshine and descended the concrete steps to enter the darker realm of the metro. We were on our way to see Jim Morrison’s grave and had the directions our guide had given us. Inside the metro station, a big map explaining the various stops and stations covered the wall. Before I could even start to figure out the giant map, two of my boys were leading us. They just automatically glanced at it, understood it, and stepped up to lead the group. I was delighted to let them. They got us there and back with no problems at all. They led us all over Paris any time we were not with our French guide. I can follow a map when I have to, but the process is a slow one at best. I can barely get around Baxley after having lived here for 40 years.
One of the best inventions of my life, the Global Positioning System or GPS, gives location and time information in all weather conditions practically anywhere on the earth so long as the line of sight to 4 or more GPS satellites is not obstructed. Such a system sits right inside my phone and gets me wherever I need to go in Baxley, in Atlanta, in Richmond, in Savannah, anywhere. For some reason, it doesn’t do Douglas very well. One day I was roaming around lost in that city as I searched for the gentleman I intended to interview for Mature Living in the Southeast. I decided to use the GPS to find the address I needed. Soon the soothing feminine voice spoke to me from the phone and told me where to turn, when, and finally announced: “You have reached your destination.”
