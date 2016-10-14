It has been about four months now since my youngest left home for a job at the University of West Virginia. I was just getting used to not having him around and sort of liking it. Momma, however, was missing her baby. I think she colluded with him to get him home and, lo and behold, the Prodigal Son has returned.
He arrived on a Saturday afternoon and by the following Tuesday there was nothing left to eat in my house. I don’t think the boy has had any decent groceries since he left. He also doesn’t seem to have washed many clothes.
If anyone out there needs a chemistry major who graduated summa cum laude, please call me. This boy needs a job and I am in the book.
On another note, I remember the days when people did not have the nerve, or were dumb enough, to come on TV and advertise a device to wash out nose boogers. They call it a navage, or something like that, but it’s still just a glorified booger washing device. Blow ‘em out or pick ‘em out, but Lord Jesus, you don’t have to wash ‘em out. Yuck!
I remember the days when there were no transgender folks or love bugs either, for that matter. Now there are legions of each and although I ate a love bug once (actually there were two of them), I am not sure if I have ever kissed a transgender man masquerading as a lady, but anything is possible. I made the rounds while I was feeding the swine in my Prodigal days and I was less than choosy around closing time, as the song says, but I believe I am still a virgin in that department.
